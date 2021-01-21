x
Hamden man charged with the murder of his wife

Derrick Miller was charged with the murder of his wife who was killed in December 2020.
Credit: Hamden Police Department

HAMDEN, Conn — Police have charged 57-year-old Derrick Miller with the murder of his wife on Thursday. 

On December 16, Police responded to the area of Pine Rock Avenue and Arch Street on calls of a shooting that involved possibly two people. Darlene Brown was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshots and was later pronounced dead. 

Miller was found on the ground near the passenger door. He had a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to the local hospital. Police arrested Miller on December 29, and charged him with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal alteration of a firearm. He was being held on a $500,000 bond. 

Police charged Miller with murder and is being detained on a $2 million bond. 

