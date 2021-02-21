Hamden man, wanted for absconding from parole, found in Milford with assault weapon

26-year-old Tijun Mims had previously been convicted of a robbery in New Haven.

MILFORD, Conn. — The Department of Correction and Milford Police arrested a convicted robber, and found him in possession of an assault rifle and illegal magazines.

Tijun Mims, age 26, had been convicted in 2013 for a robbery in New Haven, and was paroled after serving 40 months, but did not fulfil his parole obligations.

On February 4, Officer Hilliard of the Milford Police Department assisted the CT Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit in locating Tijun Mims at a Red Roof Inn in town.

Police say that during the course of their investigation, Mims was found to be in possession of an assault rifle, a semi-automatic pistol, and four high-capacity magazines.

Milford Police detectives obtained a search warrant to seize the firearms and an arrest warrant for Mims. The arrest warrant was served on February 18, while Mims was in custody at New Haven Correctional Center.