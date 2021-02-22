Hamden Police to announce reward increase to help find suspect in 2019 homicide

Dennis Allen-Paige, 21, was killed walking home from work

HAMDEN, Conn. — State and local officials are expected to double the reward for information leading to the arrest in the homicide of a man who died in December 2019.

Dennis Allen-Paige, 21, of Hamden, was walking home from work just after midnight on Dec. 8, 2019, when several men approached him apparently with the intent to rob him.

Allen-Paige was killed by a gunshot wound to his upper back, as he fled from the unidentified men.

Moments later, Hamden Police found Allen-Paige lying on the ground, near 63 Whiting Street. His wallet, which was missing when his body, was discovered by a Good Samaritan in New Haven and turned over to police.

On Tuesday, the Hamden Police Department will be holding a press conference. They expected to announce that a reward will be increased to $50,000, the highest amount allowed by law.

Although the Hamden Police Department remains vigilant, more information is needed to help in solving Allen-Paige’s homicide.

The news comes a year after Gov. Ned Lamont authorized an “Offer of Reward” of $25,000.00 in the case.

The reward will be granted “to the person or persons who shall give information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons guilty of this crime, whether found within this state or elsewhere, which reward shall be paid to the informer by the State by order of the Court before which such convictions are had.”