Hamden police make additional arrest in July carjacking incident

Anthony Coppage, 28, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding arrest warrant related to the shooting investigation.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police made an additional arrest in connection to a gas station shooting and attempted robbery that happened earlier this year.

After an extensive investigation, Anthony Coppage, 28, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding arrest warrant related to the shooting investigation. Coppage was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

On July 22, 2022, Hamden police responded to reports of a shooting at the Golf Express Gas Station on Arch Street.

Coppage was inside his car in the parking lot when he was approached by two people who tried to rob him during a drug transaction, according to police.

Police said Coppage was shot by one of the people during the robbery. He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, which caused serious injuries. Coppage had a CT pistol permit and was armed. He returned fire at the people as they were running away in the gas station parking lot with bystanders nearby. The two people fled the scene before the police arrived.

One of the two other men arrested in August was Samuel Tate, 22 of New Haven. Tate was charged for his involvement in the shooting. Tate was charged with assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Coppage was held on a $150,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on October 26, 2022.

This investigation is ongoing.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.