Hamden police arrest suspect in firearm theft

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police have arrested a woman suspected of stealing a firearm and debit card from a neighbor.
On December 23, 2020 Hamden Police responded to a Butler Street residence on the report of a theft of a firearm. Their investigation revealed that Jamisha Davis, a neighbor of the victim, stole his firearm and debit card, while visiting.
Police recovered the stolen firearm during the January 21st arrest of Shavon Bethea-Lafrazier. The firearm was thrown from Bethea-Lafrazier’s vehicle on Route 15, as he attempted to elude police.
On January 23rd, Hamden Police arrested Jamisha Davis, 40, of Hamden. She was charged with Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. Davis, who was detained on a $25,000 court-ordered bond, is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on April 19th.