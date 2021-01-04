Hamden police looking for bank robbery suspect

He fled with an undisclosed amount of money

HAMDEN, Conn — Police are asking for help in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery that happened Thursday morning.

Hamden police said they were called to TD Bank on 2992 Dixwell Avenue around 10:00 a.m. on the report of a bank robbery.

Police said an individual - which they described as a Black male in his 30’s, 6 feet with a slim build, wearing a bright orange short-sleeved shirt and glasses - entered the bank and presented a note to a teller.

He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no reported injuries.

Police did not disclose what was written in the note.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Sheppard of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4047.

