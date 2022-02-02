Suspect attempts armed robbery in store parking lot, steals purse next day: police

There is now an increased police presence in the shopping areas along Dixwell Avenue.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are investigating after an attempted armed robbery and a theft the next day at the Stop & Shop parking lot.

On Monday at around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police were called to the parking lot of the Stop & Shop on Dixwell Avenue for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

The victim was in his parked vehicle when a suspect opened the car door and took out a firearm, police said. The suspect demanded the victim's belonging and the victim yelled for help, according to police. The suspect left the scene in a black SUV. There were no injuries reported and nothing was taken from the victim.

The next day, Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded back to the parking lot for a report of a pocketbook theft.

The victim was loading groceries into her parked car when a suspect approached and grabbed her purse from the shopping cart. The suspect left the scene in a black SUV. The victim was not injured.

The vehicle involved in both incidents was possibly stolen, police said.

There is now an increased police presence in the shopping areas along Dixwell Avenue.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Hamden police at 203-230-4000.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.