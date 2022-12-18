Hamden police investigate deadly shooting

Police said when they arrived at the scene they found 37-year-old John Williams of Hamden in a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Sunday afternoon.

At around 12:18 p.m., Hamden police were called to the area of 100 North Street after reports of shots fired.

Police said when they arrived at the scene they found 37-year-old John Williams of Hamden in a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Williams was treated at the scene and taken to Yale New Haven hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said within moments of the shooting, they attempted to conduct a 'motor vehicle' stop on Arch Street. The driver disregarded the officer's signal to stop and tried to flee the area, but the car crashed in the area of Fitch Street and Arch Street.

Hamden Police Detectives are investigating whether or not the car was related to the shooting.

The Hamden Police Department encourages anyone with information or video surveillance to contact Detective Gabe Garcia at 203-230-4000 or ggarcia@hamdenpd.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.