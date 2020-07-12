Hamden police investigating 3 robberies that may be connected

All took place within 30 minutes

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are investigating three robberies that happened Monday morning within a short distance and a short period of time.

Police said between 6:50a.m. and 7:20a.m. Hamden Police responded to two attempted street robberies and one street robbery.

Police released a brief synopsis of the three incidents:

06:50 - Hamden Police responded to 2300 Dixwell Avenue on the report of “suspicious activity.” Investigation revealed that an employee of a local business was exiting her vehicle, when “ a small white vehicle” parked next to her. A “young black male, 14 to 16 years of age, wearing a puffy coat”, emerged from the vehicle and demanded her personal items. She refused and subsequently entered her place of employment.

07:04 - Hamden Police responded to 1941 Dixwell Avenue on the report of an “armed street robbery.” While pumping gas, a customer was approached by a “light-skinned black male, teens, wearing a mask and a puffy coat. The male exited a white vehicle and pointed a firearm at the victim. Nothing was taken from the victim.

07:18 – Hamden Police responded to 2045 Dixwell Avenue on the report of an “armed street robbery.” The victim advised police that a male exited the backseat of a white vehicle and then pointed a firearm at him. His wallet was stolen in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4055.