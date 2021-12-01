Hamden police investigating early morning carjacking

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating another carjacking in Hamden that took place Tuesday morning.
Police said at 5:49a.m. Hamden Police responded to Helen Street on the report of a carjacking.
Police said, "The 26 year-old victim stated that he was 'warming up' his motor vehicle, when a black BMW pulled alongside. Two males exited the vehicle and approached him. One of the males approached the driver’s side door and pointed a firearm at him. The other male searched the vehicle. The victim’s vehicle, wallet and cell phone were stolen. There were no reported injuries."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4000