Hamden Police launches initiatives to address recent increases in crimes

HAMDEN, Conn — After an increase in crime across the town, Hamden Police have launched initiatives on how they are dealing with the growing issues.

Police say they have seen an increase in crime specifically in armed robberies and stolen cars. Police added the well-being and safety of Hamden residents is their primary goal.

Some of the initiatives the department has taken are increased patrol in areas where they say the "opportunity for crime is present," and adding more officers to continue to patrol shopping centers throughout town. Police also mentioned for those interested in joining the neighborhood watch can email Detective Sean Dolan at sdolan@hamdenpd.com.

Police said they are also working on a lawn sign campaign to provide residents with safety tips.

Mayor Curt Leng said, “I want to assure our residents that the Hamden Police Department is addressing recent criminal activity with the urgency it deserves, and in a strategic and community-minded manner. The efforts being taken to address, prevent, and reduce crime in our Town - and to bring those who are committing crimes to justice - are all taken with the safety of the community at heart. I am thankful to our men and women who are working on these initiatives and I'm confident that they will help to make our entire Town a safer place for all residents, in every community."