Hamden police looking for information for arson investigation

Police say a shed on Hamden Park Drive was deliberatly set on fire.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are asking the public for help in regards to arson that happened on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of Dixwell and Hamden Park Drive after being told by a concerned citizen there was a fire.

The fire was coming from a shed in the back of 20 Hamden Park Drive. Officers alerted neighbors and told them to leave their homes.

Police say an investigation showed the shed was intentionally set on fire and there were several windows shattered due to gunfire.

The fire was put out and Hamden Fire Marshal's Office, along with the Connecticut State Fire Marshal's Office, are also conducting an investigation into what started the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at 203-230-4052.

