Store clerk hit 'more than 15 times' by assault suspect, surveillance video shows

The victim was a 63-year-old man, Hamden police said.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police in Hamden released a video Monday in the effort to identify and locate a suspect in the assault of a 63-year-old man who was hit in the head more than 15 times.

Police said the assault took place on March 28 around 11:30 p.m. at US 1 Petrol on 1290 Dixwell Avenue after a report of an unwanted person on the property.

Police are looking for a male, wearing black clothing, who they said entered the store and punched the 63-year-old clerk in the head “more than 15 times.”

The victim refused medical attention. The suspect was last observed walking northbound on Dixwell Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jinett Marte of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.