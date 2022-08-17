Hamden police search for suspect involved in bank robbery

The suspect was described as a female, dark complexion, around 5'03 to 5'05. She was wearing a blue hoodie and surgical mask

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Hamden Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery on Wednesday.

At around 12:45 p.m. Hamden police responded to Connex Credit Union on 2100 Dixwell Avenue for a reported robbery.

The suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money, police said. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The suspect was described as a female, dark complexion, around 5'03 to 5'05. She was wearing a blue hoodie and surgical mask, police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4052 or dremillard@hamdenpd.com. Callers may remain anonymous.

