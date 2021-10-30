Hamden Police step up patrols for Halloween weekend after multiple shootings

Occupied vehicles and homes have taken bullets in a series of near-misses in the past few days. Police are seeking witnesses and video.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police in Hamen are taking action after a series of recent shootings in town, increasing their presence and visibility with additional patrols on bicycles, motorcycles, and their Crime Deterrent Unit.

The latest incident happened around 2:30 Saturday morning in the area of Leeder Hill Drive. Police say a woman was in her car, stopped at a red light, when someone shot her car multiple times. The woman was not injured.

On Friday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Fourth Street near Warren Street on the report of shots fired. The preliminary investigation revealed that an occupant in a red/maroon Acura (late 1990’s – early 2000’s model) fired a handgun from the car. The vehicle has tinted windows. A house on Fourth Street was struck during the gunfire. A resident of the house was inside the room that was hit by the projectile, but was not struck. Police say ballistic evidence was recovered at the crime scene.

On Thursday, an SUV with a couple and their 2-year-old child inside was shot up in the area of Shelton Avenue near Morse Street. Police say ballistic evidence was recovered from inside the vehicle and at the crime scene. Fortunately, again, no one was injured.

As a result, Hamden police said they will be "expanding their Halloween operational plan for the remainder of the weekend. This is in direct response to the uptick in gun violence over the past several days. The operations will include an increase in bicycle patrols, motorcycle units and further deployment of the Crime Deterrent Unit. These additional units will supplement patrol officers to increase overall visibility, deter criminal activity and increase public safety."

Hamden Police request that anyone with information and/or video surveillance related to the gun violence this past week contact HPD at 203-230-4000.

