Hamden woman, 63, dragged 40 feet after street robbery outside Stop & Shop

HAMDEN, Conn. — Law enforcement is looking for a person or persons suspected of robbing a 63-year-old woman and dragging her several feet while she was putting her groceries in her car at the Stop & Shop on Wednesday.

Police said Friday that the woman, a resident of Hamden, had just finished her shopping and was in the store parking lot on Dixwell Avenue when a 2012 black Hyundai Tucson approached behind her.

A rear passenger exited the SUV, which police said was stolen, and grabbed the woman’s pocketbook before getting back into the vehicle.

Surveillance video shows that as the vehicle sped away, the woman was dragged alongside the SUV for nearly 40 feet as her arm was still stuck in the pocketbook strap.

The victim, who fell to the pavement as the SUV drove off, said she was not injured.

Police said the vehicle was recovered on Friday but did not offer any additional details.