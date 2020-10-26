Hamden teenager shot in the back

Police say the shooting happened Sunday evening in the are of Goodrich Street and Prospect Street.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A teenager was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot.

Police say they responded to calls of a shooting in the area of Goodrich Street and Prospect Street around 5 PM.

An investigation revealed a 16-year-old Hamden resident was shot in the back on North Sheffield Street. The teenager was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a "non-life-threatening," said Police.