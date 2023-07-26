Woman robbed from driver in stolen vehicle, 14-year-old arrested: Hamden police

A stolen vehicle approached a woman from behind while she was walking toward a local grocery store on Dixwell Ave., according to police.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to a robbery near a grocery store last week, Hamden police said.

A vehicle, with at least two people inside, approached a woman from behind as she was walking toward Price Rite on Dixwell Avenue around 8 p.m. last Wednesday, according to police.

Police said that's when the driver reached out of the vehicle and grabbed the woman's purse, causing her to fall to the ground. The woman suffered a cut on her forehead as a result.

A short time later, the woman told a Hamden police officer that her credit card was used at a store in Hamden.

During the investigation, police obtained photos of the suspects and the license plate of the vehicle. Police determined the vehicle was stolen out of New Haven about two hours before the robbery.

A 14-year-old boy was issued a Juvenile Summons and was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in the 2nd degree, larceny in the 2nd degree and credit card theft. His court date is next Monday, July 31.

The investigation remains open and active. New Haven and Fairfield police have assisted Hamden police in this ongoing investigation.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.