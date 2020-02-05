Hand grenade found at Westport condominium complex

WESTPORT, Conn. — Police responded to the Regents Park condominium complex Friday evening after receiving calls of a possible explosive device being found.
Witnesses told police that they saw what was believed to be a hand grenade. The Stamford bomb squad was also called to the scene to help Westport police. It was later confirmed by Stamford's bomb squad to be a grenade but it was not active. It was removed and the overall scene was declared safe.
Police said they are investigating the incident and said there is no threat to Regents Park. No arrests have been made.