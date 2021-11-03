Arrest made in Hartford murder from August: police

Juan Bautista-Garcia was shot and killed on Martin Street, police said.

Hartford police have made an arrest in August murder of a 17-year-old on Martin Street.

Travis Johnson, 19, of Hartford, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Juan Bautista-Garcia, 17, of Hartford, police announced Wednesday. Johnson was held on a $2 million bond.

On Aug. 8, around 5:40 pm., police were called to the area of 140 Martin Street on the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers found a vehicle stopped in the roadway in front of 158 Martin Street with Bautista-Garcia, who was unresponsive. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was located and taken into custody Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford Police Violent Crimes Unit without incident.

At a vigil shortly after his death, Bautista-Garcia's friend Christian McPherson remembered the teen and said he was known for his rapping.

“He was always in the studio. There wasn’t an hour that he wasn’t writing his music,” McPherson said. “He was more than just a rapper. The kid had so much love and to be 17-years-old and to be able to touch so many people's hearts, not only through your music but just generally things that you would do throughout the day.”

McPherson said Garcia was originally from Brooklyn but spent most of his life in Hartford. As his family and friends mourn his loss, they are hoping for answers about why something like this would happen.

“For police to tell us who did this or make an arrest,” McPherson said.

