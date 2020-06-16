PD: East Hartford man charged with burglary after breaking into Dunkin' Donuts

Police are investigating if the burglary was connected to other recent burglaries in the city

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police say 34-year-old Joseph Hunter from East Hartford has been arrested and charged following an attempted burglary.

Police said they were called to the Dunkin' Donuts at 265 Washington STreet around 3:40 a.m. on the report of an open rear door.

When they arrived, they saw Hunter inside the building reportedly holding a crowbar-type item. Police said as they gave Hunter verbal commands, he tried to flee the scene by jumping through the drive-thru window.

Police had already set up a perimeter and Hunter was caught and arrested quickly.

Police said they are investigating if this burglary was connected to other recent commercial and residential burglaries in the city.

A mallet and tire iron were also reportedly found inside the Dunkin' Donuts and were seized as evidence. Police said the tools were used by Hunter to try and pry open the business' safe.

Hunter has been charged with:

Burglary 2nd

Possession of Burglary Tools

Criminal Mischief 2nd

Criminal Trespassing 1st

Interfering with a Police Officer