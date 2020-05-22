Hartford PD: Man killed in double stabbing

Police say the stabbing was 'domestic related'

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Hartford Police are investigating after a man was killed in a double stabbing.

Police were called to the area of 40 Sherman Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the report of a stabbing.

A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man killed has not been identified by police at this time.

Police say the stabbing was "domestic" but are still looking into whether the man and women knew each other or were related.

Police are looking at a person of interest but say there are no suspects at this time.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division of the police are investigating the incident.