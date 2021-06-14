Hartford PD asks for help identifying suspect wanted in connection with homicide

The homicide was a fatal shooting that happened on Main Street in January.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Do you know this person? Hartford police are looking to identify them.

Police said that the person is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in January.

On January 29th, around 9:15 p.m., police were called to an apartment building on Main Street in the north end.

When they arrived, detectives found 28-year-old Corey Albiaziz of Hartford with a gunshot wound to his chest. Albiaziz was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they are searching for what appears to be a black man wearing green sweatpants, a black zippered hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, and a pair of Yeezy Season 7 Desert Boots with the House Blue color.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

