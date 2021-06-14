Hartford PD asks for help identifying suspect wanted in connection with homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. — Do you know this person? Hartford police are looking to identify them.
Police said that the person is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in January.
On January 29th, around 9:15 p.m., police were called to an apartment building on Main Street in the north end.
When they arrived, detectives found 28-year-old Corey Albiaziz of Hartford with a gunshot wound to his chest. Albiaziz was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police said they are searching for what appears to be a black man wearing green sweatpants, a black zippered hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, and a pair of Yeezy Season 7 Desert Boots with the House Blue color.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.