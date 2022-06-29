Suspects held, money recovered after robbery at credit union: Hartford police

Police tracked down the two suspects to Keney Park in Hartford, where they were arrested.

HARTFORD, Conn — Two suspects in the robbery of a credit union were taken into custody in Keney Park on Wednesday morning, police said.

The robbery at the Cencorp Federal Credit Union at 2775 Main Street in Hartford was called to the police at 8:35 a.m. Police said when they arrived at the bank, employees told officers the direction the suspects took off towards.

A tracking device in the bank bag led police to Keney Park, where police set up a perimeter.

An officer saw two men outside a Mazda sedan with a bank bag. When police pulled up, the suspects took off but were captured a short time later.

The two men were in custody with the Hartford police but had not been charged yet. Police said they recovered the money from the robbery and a gun that had been used, along with clothes that matched the description of the suspects at the credit union.

No one was injured in the incident according to police.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

