Consumer Protection suspends Hartford nightclub's liquor license after deadly shooting

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection made the announcement Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Majestic Lounge, the nightclub involved in a deadly shooting in the early morning of February 16, had its liquor license suspended by the Department of Consumer Protection on Tuesday.

Hartford Interim Police Chief Jason Thody requested the suspension by sending a letter the DCP.

“On Sunday February 16, 2020, at approximately 0127 hours, Hartford Police Officers working a 'Hot Spot' detail in the area of the Majestic Lounge, located at 451 Franklin Avenue, reported hearing gunfire within the club. The officers immediately entered the business and located four people who had sustained gunshot wounds."

Marquis Treadwell, 28 , was shot and killed. Five other people were also injured that morning. A vigil for Treadwell was held on February 18.

Joshua Saez,30 was arrested by police on Monday. He was arraigned in the hospital the Tuesday, February 18.

Saez is facing various charges including murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Police said he was also struck by gunfire and crashed his car in the area of Franklin Avenue and Maple Avenue. Police are investigating who shot Saez.

The DCP released a statement saying how seriously they take violence in liquor establishments: