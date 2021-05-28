Arrest made in fatal shooting of West Hartford man

43-year-old Levar Jackson was shot on Albany Avenue and later died from his injuries at St. Francis Hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Albany Avenue.

On May 18th, 43-year-old Levar Jackson had arrived at St. Francis Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police determined he was shot by the Sunoco Gas Station on Albany Avenue several blocks away.

Yesterday, with the help of U.S. Marshals, the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force took into custody 25-year-old Jorge Rodriguez Dones.

Rodriguez-Dones was charged with first-degree manslaughter and carrying a pistol without a permit in connection to the fatal shooting.

He remains in custody on a $1.25 million bond.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.