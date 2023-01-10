Hartford Habitat for Humanity home burglarized

After the New Year, staff found the house was broken into with over $10,000 worth of tools, materials, and equipment taken from it.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford Habitat for Humanity home was broken into and had thousands of dollars of materials stolen from it.

The organization posted on Facebook that the home on Capitol Avenue was burglarized over the winter holidays.

After the New Year, staff returned to the historical home and found the house was broken into with over $10,000 worth of tools, materials, and equipment taken from it. One of the stolen items included the recently installed gas boiler.

The organization said that security measures have been increased, but the loss will be difficult to recover from.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.