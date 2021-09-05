Hartford hit and run crash kills man on a scooter

The crash happened on Maple Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man operating a scooter was killed in a hit and run crash early Sunday according to police.

Hartford police were called to the area of 53 Maple Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. for the report of a crash. They found a Josue Colon, 39, of New Britain, in a parking lot with a scooter nearby.

Colon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle that allegedly struck Colon had left the scene. It was later found by officers unoccupied on Wethersfield Avenue.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

