Arrest made in 2018 fatal shooting of Hartford man

Randolph Paidama was found in a parking lot on Garden Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Editor's note: The video above aired on August 20, 2018.

An arrest has been made in connection to a 2018 fatal shooting in Hartford that killed a 28-year-old man.

Police arrested and charged 27-year-old Vincent Etwaroo with murder.

On August 20, 2018, just after 2 a.m., Hartford officers responded to a parking lot on Garden Street on a ShotSpotter activation. Seven gunshots were recorded.

When they arrived, officers found 28-year-old Hartford resident Randolph Paidama on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paidama was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders and Hartford Police Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Division began their investigation.

Throughout the course of the investigation, police identified Etwaroo as a potential suspect.

In June 2021, police developed probable cause against Etwaroo and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Etwaroo was found in Florida and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall Service where he was then extradited to Connecticut on September 3.

Etwaroo is held on a $900,000 bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

