Second suspect arrested in connection with homicide of Hartford grandmother

The two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Sylvia Cordova. Cordova was shot and killed in her kitchen earlier in June.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police said the second suspect in the fatal shooting of a Hartford grandmother is now in custody.

Sylvia Cordova, 56, was shot and killed on June 9 inside a house on Sisson Avenue. Police said the Cordova was cooking in her apartment at the time of the shooting and they believe the incident was a drive-by shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found several rifle shell casings in the street in front of 28 Sisson Avenue.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being drafted for 21-year-old Omar Reyes of Hartford in connection to the homicide.

Reyes was eventually found in Puerto Rico on June 22nd and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and members of the Puerto Rico Police Department.

As the investigation continued, police learned of a second suspect, 24-year-old Edwin Roman of Hartford. An arrest warrant was granted for his arrest on June 24th.

On July 17th, Roman was found by North Haven officers and was taken into custody.

Roman was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a large-capacity magazine. He was held on a $2 million bond.

Court documents showed that a stolen dirt bike had lead to the shooting.

