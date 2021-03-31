Hartford man fatally shot, police investigating

While police were investigating the shooting scene, they received word that a gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man late Tuesday night.

Police said a Shot Spotter activation went off around the Westland Street area.

When they arrived, they established a scene outside a property on Westland Street. While investigating, police said a nearby hospital notified police dispatch that a victim had arrived suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police identify him as 26-year-old Amauris Flores of Hartford.

The shooting is still under investigation at this time.

