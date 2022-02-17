Man killed in ambush outside Hartford barbershop

Police are on the scene on Franklin Avenue.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man in his 20s died after being fatally ambushed as he walked out of a barbershop in the city's south end on Thursday, Hartford police said.

Police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the homicide occurred outside 273 Franklin Avenue around 1 p.m.

Boisvert said the man had walked out of a barbershop when he was shot. The attackers took off in a car after the shooting.

Emergency crews tried to revive the victim when they arrived but police said he died at the scene.

There was evidence in the street near the shooting scene, Boisvert said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This death marks the capital city's fourth homicide in 2022.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

