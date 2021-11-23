Police investigate fatal shooting of Hartford woman

Margarita Pagan was shot last week on Putnam Street and died Tuesday morning

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from her wounds in a shooting that happened last week.

Around 10 p.m. on November 15, police were called to the area of 48 Putnam Street on a Shot Spotter activation. After a search, police found Margarita Pagan, 33, of Hartford. She was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pagan was taken to the hospital for treatment where she died of her injuries Tuesday morning.

Hartford Major Crimes Squad assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

