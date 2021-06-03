Hartford man arraigned in East Hartford murder

Officials added the suspect has at least ten prior convictions including for drug sales, and violation of probations.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is facing murder for the April shooting death of William Gonzalez in East Hartford.

Thirty-five-year-old Angel Martinez was arraigned in court Thursday, charged with murder and possession of a weapon. Officials say he has at least ten prior convictions including for drug sales, and violation of probations. Police say cell phone records helped make the arrest.

Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Blain said, “Reviewing this warrant this is a strong case for this state involving shooting death of an individual in which there was a known relationship and prior felony convictions that would otherwise prevent him from possessing a firearm.”

According to investigators, Martinez’s sister has a child with the victim. Two witnesses' court papers show placed Martinez at the crime scene moments before the shooting in East Hartford on April 24, after reportedly being seen and heard arguing with Gonzalez.

Cell phone records detectives add also put the suspect in the immediate area of the crime scene, along with a car connected to the alleged shooter.

Defense Attorney Walter Hussey was quick to make this point.

Walter Hussey - a defense attorney for Angel Martinez - said, “while very serious your honor, there’s no eyewitnesses, there’s no video, circumstantial at best at this point.”

The suspect's sister, Ashley Quintana was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution. East Hartford police say she lied to them, creating a false alibi for her brother, Angel Martinez.

Court next is on June 15th. Martinez’s family at court today had no comment for FOX61.

