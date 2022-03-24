Hartford man arrested after allegedly bilking couple out of $9K in bail scam

Police said the New Fairfield couple thought their grandson had been arrested and he needed to be bailed out

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have arrested a Hartford man who they said had bilked a New Fairfield couple out of $8,900 after he convinced them their grandson was in jail and needed to be bailed out.

Kylo Simons, 40, surrendered Wednesday to the New Fairfield resident state trooper. He was charged with Larceny in the Second Degree, Criminal Impersonation and Burglary in the Third Degree.

Police said Simons was involved in a phony bail scam that bilked a New Fairfield couple out of $8,900. The couple is in their late 70s. The scheme involved calling the couple and posing as their grandson and saying that he was in jail, according to police. The caller would then tell the couple not to tell their relatives. Another scammer posed as their grandson's attorney and would demand bail money for their grandson's release.

Police said Simons then showed up at the couple's home to collect the $8,900 in cash. Simons was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

