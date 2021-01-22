Hartford man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Yonkers

Police say the shooting happened on January 17. The 27-year-old man was placed into custody Wednesday night.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — With multiple law enforcement departments spanning two states, a Hartford man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting.

Yonkers Police say 27-year-old Claismar Abreu-Then of Hartford was taken into custody Wednesday night in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Joseph Pichardo, who was shot several times on January 17.

The investigation progressed from Yonkers to Hartford and Yonkers officers began to work with the Hartford Police Department and the Hartford State's Attorney Officer with help from the Westchester and Connecticut FBI task forces.

Police say they believe the two men knew each other and the shooting was a result of a dispute between them. Abreu-Then allegedly approached Pichardo on Fairview Street and shot him several times before leaving the area.

Police Commissioner John J. Mueller stated, “The City of Yonkers is committed to utilizing every resource to apprehend those responsible for perpetrating violence in our communities, especially gun violence and heinous acts such as this. The tenacious efforts put forward by our police officers, detectives, prosecutors, and every agency involved is testament to law enforcement’s dedication to keeping our communities safe; this suspect was placed under arrest out-of-state within a week – I applaud all those involved in delivering him into the Criminal Justice System.”

Abreu-Then has also been charged by Hartford Police with weapons and drug crimes. He is awaiting extradition to Westchester County on the charge of murder.