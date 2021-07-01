Hartford man is the 4th arrested in Vermont shooting

Latest is the fourth arrest in the case

NEWPORT, Vt. — A Hartford man is the fourth suspect arrested in a shooting in Vermont that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Jaquan Flintroy, 26, of Hartford was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder for his role in the Nov. 30 shooting, as well as federal drug and firearms charges.

Police said on Monday, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m., they were called to the Waterfront Plaza parking lot, near 187 Waterfront Plaza, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, Donta Flowers, 44 of Hartford, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. Through a subsequent investigation, Newport Police identified Flintroy as the suspected shooter.