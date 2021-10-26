WATCH LIVE: Hartford man arrested for unprovoked attempt to shoot police officer in cruiser: officials

The man, "without provocation," took out a firearm and fired through the driver's side window, narrowly missing the officer.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is facing attempted murder charges after trying to shoot a police officer sitting in her cruiser overnight Tuesday.

Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jose Cajigas approached a police cruiser that was in a church parking lot on the 1900 block of Main Street.

The officer inside the cruiser asked if he needed assistance, and called for an ambulance since she believed Cajigas was intoxicated or in need of medical attention.

Police said that as the officer tried to continue talking with Cajigas when he, "without provocation," took out a firearm and fired through the driver's side window, narrowly missing the officer. The officer suffered injuries from the shattered glass. However, she was able to maneuver the cruiser away, which was when Cajigas ran off.

Assisting officers pursued Cajigas and safely took him into custody. The firearm was recovered on scene. The injured officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cajigas has a long criminal history, police said. He is a person of interest in a recent homicide in Hartford, and he was also last arrested on Oct. 15 for violation of probation and possession of another firearm.

For Tuesday's incident, police charged him with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. He remains in custody on a $2 million bond.

"This was an unprovoked attack on one of our officers that was trying to provide assistance to her attacker. It puts a spotlight on the dangers Police officers face, even in some of the most routine situations," said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody. I am thankful that she showed bravery and quick-thinking to escape her attacker while keeping him in sight until her fellow officers could assist. All of the officers involved did an outstanding job in taking a dangerous individual into custody, making our community a safer place, and ensuring that all of our officers went home safe at the end of the shift."

