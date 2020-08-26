Hartford man identified as a person of interest in a string of burglaries by police

Police arrested the 53-year-old at a restaurant Prospect Avenue on Monday. Officers soon determined he was the person of interest in multiple burglaries.

Police say they responded to the restaurant on Prospect Avenue due to a silent alarm being activated. The business owner told the police a person had gotten into the restaurant and took several bottles of alcohol. This was the second time the restaurant was burglarized that evening.

The surveillance video showed the man take multiple bottles and run from the area. Police investigated the area and found a man who matched the video description and who was carrying a cardboard box with 13 bottles of alcohol inside it.