Hartford man injured by shots fired into his home

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured by gunfire into his home Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of 325 Zion Street on a Shot Spotter activation. When the arrived, a man in his fifties was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said he was inside his home at the time of the shooting. The shots appeared to have come from outside the home. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

In June, a Hartford grandmother was was an innocent victim as she was shot and killed while standing in her kitchen after a dispute outside over a stolen dirt bike. Police have made two arrests in the case.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

