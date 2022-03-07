While incarcerated, Hartford man charged in connection to 3rd shooting incident

He is already in prison for two other incidents.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man already jailed for previous gun-related crimes was charged with murder in connection to a September 2021 homicide.

Jose Cajigas, 31, was served an arrest warrant on Friday for a homicide that happened on Martin Street in Hartford on September 25, 2021. Cajigas is accused of shooting and killing Waldemar Santiago, who was 16.

Cajigas was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. His bond was set to $1.5 million.

Cajigas has been incarcerated since October 26, 2021, for two other shooting incidents in Hartford, including a separate homicide.

In February, while incarcerated, Cajigas was served a warrant in connection to a homicide on Spring Street that took the life of 53-year-old Cathy Hayes on October 25, 2021. He was also charged with murder in that incident and faced a $2 million bond.

He is also the same suspect that approached a female police officer in her cruiser and fired a gunshot through the window. He was arrested in connection to this incident the day after the Spring Street shooting.

