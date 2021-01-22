Hartford man pleads guilty to assaulting U.S. Postal worker

The incident happened on June 7, 2019, on Sigourney Street.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — A 39-year-old Hartford man pled guilty Thursday for assaulting a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier.

According to statements made in court and state documents, Demorse Kelley approached the postal delivery van parked on Sigourney Street on June 7, 2019. The letter carrier was sorting mail.

Kelley opened the side door of the vehicle and spoke to the letter carrier, asking her for a hug and her phone number. He then got into the van and closed the door, making sexual advances towards the letter carrier. He also prevented her ability to escape.

The letter carrier was able to get out of the van and call Hartford Police. Officers arrested Kelley later that day.