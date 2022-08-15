Hartford man sentenced to 7 years for carjacking offense

Prosecutors say Arno Smith, 60, approached a woman sitting in her car in a Hartford parking lot and drove off with her car, purse, and son's cremated remains.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was sentenced on Monday to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after committing a carjacking in 2018.

According to prosecutors, at around 11:00 p.m. on July 26, 2018, Arno Smith, now aged 60, approached a woman sitting in her 2006 Honda in a Hartford parking lot. Smith pressed what the woman believed to be a gun against her neck, then grabbed the victim’s purse, and the victim got out of the car. Smith pointed the gun at the victim, told her to walk away, and then drove away with her car, according to court documents and statements made in court.

The cremated remains of the victim's son were in the car. At the time of Smith's arrest two months later, he was sitting in the victim's car. The remains of the victim’s son were not in the car and have not been recovered.

The investigation also revealed that between July 27 and September 19, 2018, Smith committed robberies at businesses located in Bristol, Southington, Hartford, Bloomfield, South Windsor, and Windsor Locks.

Smith has been detained since his arrest. On October 6, 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery.

