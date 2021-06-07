Hartford man arrested, charged with murder of Manchester man

Police said 68-year-old Robert Callahan was stabbed in the chest and later died at the hospital.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man has been charged with murder following a deadly stabbing over the weekend.

Police said the stabbing happened just before noon on Saturday. They received a 911 call reporting the incident on Carver Lane in Manchester and that the suspect had fled in a car.

When officers arrived, they found 68-year-old Robert Callahan of Manchester with a stab wound to his chest.

Callahan was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said 56-year-old Garry Ramsey was identified as a suspect. Ramsey turned himself in early Monday morning to Manchester police. He was taken into custody and charged with murder and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Ramsey has been held on a $1 million bond and is expected in court later today.

