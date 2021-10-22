2 Hartford men arrested in connection with August homicide

Two murder suspects were found this month in connection to the death of a 25-year-old Hartford man.

HARTFORD, Conn — A Hartford man connected to the August 2021 murder of a local man in a Blue Hills Avenue apartment building was taken into custody in Texas by U.S. Marshals, police said.

George Rodriguez, 27, of Hartford, was located in Texas on Friday and he is being held as a fugitive from justice, awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.

When Rodriguez returns to Connecticut, Hartford police plan to charge him with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal possession of a firearm.

On October 13, police said Mark Outlaw, 22, of Hartford, was also arrested in connection to the homicide. Outlaw faces murder and conspiracy to murder charges, and bond was set to $1.5 million.

Hartford PD officers responded to a report of gunfire damage inside a building on Blue Hills Avenue back on back on August 4 around 12:46 p.m.

Police said officers found 25-year-old Zayon Collier, of Hartford inside one of the apartments with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions then took on the case as a homicide investigation.

