Hartford men nabbed for car rim and tire thefts in Windsor Locks

Police said they stole the rims and thefts from a Nissan parked at a Fairfield Inn & Suites.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A months-long investigation into a rash of car tire and rim thefts in Windsor Locks led to the arrest of two Hartford men.

Windsor Locks police said they had been looking for a white Toyota Highlander which they said was involved in several tire and rim thefts in the area of Route 75.

On Tuesday, officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description leaving a SpringHill Suites hotel and the vehicle was quickly pulled over.

The occupants – identified as Daniel Melendez and Bryant Serrano, both 23, - were detained after four Nissan rims and tires were found inside the vehicle. A jack and lug wrench were also found.

Police said a Nissan missing four rims and tires was reported at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel.

Both men were arrested and charged with larceny in the fourth degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fourth degree.

Police are checking their past history for similar cases. The incidents remain under investigation.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.