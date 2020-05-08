Hartford PD: Man found shot behind a home, pronounced dead at the hospital

The shooting happened in the area of Norfolk Street and Kent Street, nearby Keney Park

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police said just after 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of Norfolk Street and Kent Street after a ShotSpotter activation.

When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso in the backyard of one of the nearby homes. Police identified the man as 49-year-old Chan Williams-Bey, Senior.

The man was treated for his injuries until EMS could arrive. He was taken to Saint Frances Hospital where he was pronounced dead a half-hour later.

This marks the city's 16th homicide of 2020. There were 19 homicides in the entirety of 2019.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call MCD Detective Bill Cote at 860-757- 4481, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 860-722-TIPS.