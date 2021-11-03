Hartford PD launching task force to address non-fatal shootings, as city sees violent week

Police say the most recent happened early Wednesday morning, a man was shot in the arm, but police do not know the location where the shooting happened.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating six shootings this week.

Police say the most recent happened early Wednesday morning, a man was shot in the arm, but police do not know the location where the shooting happened.

The uptick in violence comes less than a week before the department is set to launch a task force to address non-fatal shootings.

"A non-fatal shooting team dedicated to investigating all non-fatal shootings with the same vigor and the same level of detail-oriented investigation and ongoing investigation that we would a homicide," said Chief Jason Thody.

It's an evidence-based method that has been used in other places to help curb violence.

"We want to make sure that we're preventing the next homicide, and we think we can do that by the timely arrest of folks that are involved in non-fatal shootings," said Thody.

Reverend Henry Brown of Mothers United Against Violence says for it to work, he's encouraging the people of the city to do their part.

"We need the community to support the police with these efforts. If the community does not support them then nothing's going to change and this is a community issue," he said.

Brown led a prayer vigil along Washington Street Wednesday night, for 19-year-old Andres Bonilla. Police say he was shot and killed there Tuesday night.

"Andres was amazing, I can say that. He was real-life amazing. Like he was the best person you will ever meet," said Alyana Dominguez of Hartford.

His friends and family mourning his loss, also calling for an end to the senseless violence that took his life.

"This should not have even happened, it's just cruel," said Le'ah Baex, Bonilla's cousin.

Police say all of the shootings are currently under investigation.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.