Hartford police arrest suspect believed to be involved shooting at a Glastonbury home

The suspect, a juvenile, was arrested after a foot chase

HARTFORD, Conn. — Video is from July 2

Hartford police said they have arrested a suspect who they believe is connected to a shooting in Glastonbury last week.

Police said officers saw a stolen Volkswagen Passat driving in the Westland Street area. The vehicle was identified as being involved in a shots fired incident in Glastonbury on July 2. Police followed and eventually stopped the stolen vehicle in the area of 20 May Street. The people in the car fled on foot and the driver was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. A loaded firearm with a large capacity magazine was located.

Police said a Glastonbury homeowner told officers two people dressed in dark clothing approached her car in her driveway just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

She said when she opened her front door to yell out at them, one of the suspects fired shots in her direction, luckily, not striking her but her house instead.

Police added the two suspects took off in a dark-colored sedan that was driven by a third person.

The suspect who was captured, a juvenile, was charged with Larceny 1st Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine.

