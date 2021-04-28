Hartford Police chief Jason Thody discusses the recent arrest of officer

The Hartford sergeant is accused of use of force against a woman who was being booked at the time. The State's Attorney announced the misdemeanor charge on Monday.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police Chief Jason Thody discussed the recent arrest of Hartford Sergeant James Guzie, who was charged on Monday with third-degree assault.

Earlier this month, Police Chief Jason Thody referred the incident involving Guzie to Hartford's State Attorney Sharmese Walcott. Guzie is a nine-year veteran of the police department.

Hartford police said the use of force incident began while officers were processing the arrest of 44-year-old Felicia Jenkins on March 15. She was accused of first-degree trespassing and second-degree breach of peace in connection with a domestic violence incident.

"The use of force should have never happened to that level," said Chief Thody on the incident.

During her processing, Jenkins allegedly fought several officers, yelled racial remarks, hit and spat at officers, Thody said during a press conference last month.

Guzie, 47, who was working in the detention division, allegedly punched the woman on the left side of her face in response. Hartford police said no guns, tasers, pepper spray, or other implements were used during the incident.

"When you use force it has to be within policy and within training and if it’s not within policy or training even if by a slim margin it is by definition excessive," explained Chief Thody.

Chief Thody added, "You had an arrestee that physically lashed out at and physically with her hand, attempted to assault one officer, and then spit at the Sgt. I consider that like anybody else would especially in a pandemic, an assault and I think a use of force there may have been warranted. Our administration will look into that as far as our policy and our training. So I don't disagree that there may have been a use of force there that could have been appropriate. It's the use of force that was chosen that doesn't conform to policy."

Guzie was put on paid leave while the Hartford State's Attorney conducted its use-of-force investigation. On Monday, he turned himself in and was arrested in connection with the incident.

Chief Thody said the Hartford Police Department is revisiting de-escalation techniques.

The Hartford Police Union said in a statement, "When you watch the Body-Worn Camera footage you will see an arrestee that is not only using racial and derogatory names towards Hartford Police Officers but is also threatening officers with physical violence. These same officers are seen on camera hesitating to use force to get the arrestee in compliance as she assaults one of them. When an officer is assaulted there is no time for hesitation on the part of the officer—Officers need to act swiftly in order to keep the situation from getting out of control. Sergeant Guzie could see that the arrestee was getting more aggressive towards his officers and that action needed to be taken before his officers were injured. He used appropriate and minimum force to bring the arrestee under compliance, and his actions were in line with Hartford Police Department policy and procedures. The Hartford Police Union stands by its members—Law Enforcement is under attack as they continue to keep law and order."

Third-degree assault is a class A misdemeanor and Guzie can face up to a year in prison and a $2,000 fine.

